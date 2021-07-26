Azerbaijani shootings near bordering communities violate vital rights of local residents – Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia received alarm calls from citizens from early morning of July 26 about shootings by Azerbaijani forces near Sotk village of Gegharkunik Province.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, of Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan issues a report over the incident, which runs as follows,

''Azerbaijani shootings of July 25-26 2021 in the direct vicinity of Armenia's Verin Shorzha, Sotk, Yeraskh villages violate residents' right to life, destroy normal and peaceful life of people: the report of the RA Human Rights Defender

Since early this morning, on 26 July 2021, the Human Rights Defender’s office of Republic of Armenia has received alarming-calls from the civilian residents about the fact that the Azerbaijani armed forces are firing shots on Sotk village of the Geghamasar community in the Gegharkunik province.

It was revealed that the shots were fired from the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in the area of the windmills of Sotk mountain pass in Geghamasar community of Gegharkunik province. The shootings occurred over a long period of time with interruptions.

The shootings were of different caliber weapons, and in addition to the positions of the Armenian armed forces, the shootings were directed at the Sotk mine. The shootings were clearly audible in Sotk village and other parts of the Geghamasar community.

Alarming-calls were also received that the employees of the Sotk mine had been evacuated due to the shootings of the Azerbaijani armed forces and the tense situation provoked by them.

The fact that Geopromining Gold was forced to stop the mining overnight due to the shootings demonstrates that the Azerbaijani armed forces obstruct the company’s legal business activity, grossly violate the rights of employees, and pose a real threat to human life.

The Human Rights Defender specifically states that the area of the windmills, from which the Azerbaijani armed forces shot, was provided to a company legally registered in Armenia, by the decision of the Armenian Government in 2000, based on the Law of RA “On State Border”. A 30-year lease agreement was signed with that company, ensuring the state registration of property rights. Namely, the land is the legal possession of a company registered in Armenia, and was provided for the construction of a wind power plant for the purpose of electricity production.

The Azerbaijani armed forces illegally invaded that area in 2020. The company has built 2 windmills on 75 hectares of the mentioned 200-hectare land. The Azerbaijani armed forces illegally invaded that area on 25 November 2020, and the company suffered a loss of about $ 5,000,000. The Human Rights Defender made a special statement about this on 5 February, 2021 (https://www.ombuds.am/am/site/ViewNews/1515).

Today, the Human Rights Defender received alarming-calls that the Azerbaijani armed forces initiated shootings since early morning on 26 July, at around 04:00, in the vicinity of the mountain pastures of Verin Shorja village.

The Human Rights Defender’s office also received alarming-calls that the Azerbaijani armed forces, in addition to Gegharkunik province, also fired shots near the Yeraskh community of the Ararat province of Armenia on 26 July at around 11:30 am. They were heard in the village as well. The shootings have been restarted from 15:30 and are still active.

The facts of the Azerbaijani shootings in the immediate vicinity of the mentioned communities of Gegharkunik and Ararat provinces of Armenia clearly prove that the attitude of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen that are positioned near civilian communities on the borders of Armenia, especially in the sections of Gegharkunik, Syunik, and recently in Ararat provinces, is identical: Shootings, animal thefts, obstacles to hay and harvesting, threats, etc.

The described shootings clearly prove that the mere presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the vicinity of civilian communities of Armenia, and on the roads between the communities of Syunik province is primarily a violation of the right to life of residents of Republic of Armenia.

Their actions violate the right to property; free movement; right to animal husbandry; right to earn family income, and other vital rights of Armenia’s residents. They destroy the peace and normal life of civilians.

The facts of Azerbaijani shootings of July 26 in the Gegharkunik and Ararat provinces have also been officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia''.