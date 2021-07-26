Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 July

Asian Stocks - 26-07-21

Asian Stocks - 26-07-21

TOKYO, 26 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.04% to 27833.29 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.11% to 1925.62 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 2.34% to 3467.44 points, and HANG SENG is down by 4.13% to 26192.32 points.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]