Ameriabank: the largest taxpayer among Armenian Banks according to results of second quarter of 2021

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. According to the data of the second quarter of year 2021, Ameriabank is the largest taxpayer among Armenian banks. It paid taxes to the state budget for the total amount of AMD 5.74 bln. As compared to the same period of the previous year, this indicator has grown by 83.5%.

Ameriabank ranks 12th on the list of 1000 largest taxpayers published by the Tax Service of Armenia.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the largest bank in Armenia according to the latest data, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion.