COVID-19: Caretaker health minister comments on possibility of importing Moderna vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan.

The caretaker minister said the meeting was quite productive. “We discussed with Mr. Afeyan Armenia’s ongoing negotiations with the US government. Joint efforts are needed in order to eventually get that vaccine”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan