Danger of new wave of COVID-19 expected in fall - Armenian caretaker health minister

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus cases have been growing in Armenia recently, however, the growth is not so drastic, caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.

“The growth is not drastic, is quite gradual. Nevertheless, we understand that we will have a danger of a new wave in the future, especially in the first half of autumn”, she added.

As for the Delta variant of COVID-19, Anahit Avanesyan said they do not have a sample yet. According to her, that variant is already circulated in Armenia because its borders are open both with Russia and Georgia which have confirmed coronavirus cases with Delta variant.

According to the latest data, 112 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 228,910. 5049 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 25. 106 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 219,168. The death toll has risen to 4590 (3 death cases have been registered in the past one day). The number of active cases is 4037.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan