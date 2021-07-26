Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 5% in six months

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index with the results of the first half of the year has increased by 5% compared to the same period of 2020, the Statistical Committee reports.

Compared to June 2020, the increase in the economic activity index comprised 8%.

Industrial production volume increased by 2.1% in January-June 2020 compared to January-June 2020, gross agricultural output increased by 6.8% and the construction volume by 10.8%.

The growth in trade turnover comprised 8%, and in the volume of services provided (without trade) – 2.7%.

Consumer price index increased by 5.7%, the index of industrial production prices by 10% and the electricity production volume by 0.5%.

13.4% growth has been registered in external trade turnover volumes, but the growth as of June only comprised 20.1%.

The export from Armenia increased by 23.3% and the import by 7.9% in January-June 2021.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan