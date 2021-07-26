Pashinyan visits St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital to get acquainted with renovation and technical upgrading works

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited today the St. Gregory the Illuminator medical center to get acquainted with the renovation and technical upgrading works, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan was accompanied by caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan.

The renovation works have started in the hospital since 2019.

During the tour director of the hospital Arman Hovakimyan presented the works done so far.

Since April 2, 2020, the hospital provides service to the coronavirus-infected patients. So far, a total of 17,000 patients have received treatment at the hospital.

A helicopter runway for the quick transfer of patients from provinces has been built in the territory of the hospital.

