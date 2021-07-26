Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat sections of border

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. On July 26, at around 03:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

On July 26, starting from 11:30, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire also in the direction of the Ararat section of the border, in particular in Yesakh, by firing shots from various caliber firearms at the Armenian positions. The Armenian side took countermeasures.

