Armenian President congratulates new Governor General of Canada on appointment

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Mary Simon on appointment as Governor General of Canada, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Armenia attaches importance to the further expansion of the Armenian-Canadian relations and highly values Canada’s continuous efforts aimed at the development of democratic values and institutes in our country. The best demonstration of this commitment is the upcoming visit of the Canadian special envoy to Armenia. I hope that it will be a key step to deepening the bilateral cooperation which is built on mutual trust”.

