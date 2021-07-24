Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan set for final on August 2

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan made it to the final after a successful beginning at the vault qualifications at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

He scored 14,866 points.

The men's pole vault final will take place on August 2.

 

