Tokyo Olympics: Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan set for final on August 2
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan made it to the final after a successful beginning at the vault qualifications at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
He scored 14,866 points.
The men's pole vault final will take place on August 2.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
