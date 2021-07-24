Russia reports over 23,900 daily COVID-19 cases
16:35, 24 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 23,947 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,102,469, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center. The number of cases grew by 0.39% in relative terms.
Moscow confirmed 3,376 coronavirus cases in the past day.
Currently, 477,418 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries grew by 21,952 over the past day to 5,471,956.
Russia recorded 799 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 795 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 153,095. The average mortality rate remained at 2.51%, according to the crisis center.
