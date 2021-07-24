Weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 24, 27 and 29 rain with thunderstorm is forecast in separate regions of Armenia, whereas in most of the regions this weather is expected on July 28, the ministry of emergency situations said.

No precipitation is expected on July 25-26.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees in the daytime of July 24-26, and by 3-5 degrees on July 28-29.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of July 24, on July 25-27 and 29.

