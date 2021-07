Caretaker PM Pashinyan, spouse Anna Hakobyan attend final farewell ceremony for Jivan Gasparyan

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan together with wife Anna Hakobyan attended the final farewell ceremony for master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan at the Aram Khachatryan concert hall, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Jivan Gasparyan has passed away at the age of 92 on July 6.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan