UNESCO urges Turkey to provide report on Hagia Sophia after mosque change

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO has urged Turkey to present a report in February 2022 on the condition of the Hagia Sophia cathedral after its change into a mosque in Istanbul, France Press reports.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has expressed concerns over giving this cathedral a status of a mosque and has asked Turkey to provide an updated report by February 2022 about the condition of the structure.

On July 10, 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an order on converting the Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan