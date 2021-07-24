LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-07-21

LONDON, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.69% to $2504.00, copper price up by 0.56% to $9461.50, lead price up by 0.36% to $2376.00, nickel price up by 2.11% to $19266.00, tin price up by 1.83% to $34177.00, zinc price up by 0.71% to $2961.00, molybdenum price down by 0.45% to $39330.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.