Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 23, at around 23:00, the air defense units of the Armenian Armed Forces took actions to prevent the attempt by an Azerbaijani UAV to enter into Armenia’s airspace in the south-western direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at all directions is relatively stable as of 09:00 this morning.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]