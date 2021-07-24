Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 23, at around 23:00, the air defense units of the Armenian Armed Forces took actions to prevent the attempt by an Azerbaijani UAV to enter into Armenia’s airspace in the south-western direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

The situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at all directions is relatively stable as of 09:00 this morning.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan