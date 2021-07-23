Advisor to Deputy PM urges not to link the EU assistance package to Armenia with geopolitical processes

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The 2.6 billion Euro assistance that will be soon provided to Armenia by the EU, has nothing to do with the geopolitical developments, ARMENPRESS reports Mane Adamyan, advisor to acting Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, said at the discussion on ‘’Armenia’s economic cooperation with the EU and EAEU’’, noting that it’s a usual Eastern Partnership program, which is different from the previous once only by the volume.

‘’I periodically hear that different expert circles raise that issue. ‘’Why do they support us?’’, ‘’Maybe there are some hiden brackground that were are unaware of''... Look, there is nothing like that. We have carried out very deep-rooted work with our partners during this period. The EU assistance to Armenia has regularly increased since 2018. Our cooperation with the EU is very dynamic. This is not the first time Armenia receives assistance, but this is the first time that they announce about such a big volume'', Mane Adamyan said, adding that Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova have also received assistance from the EU.