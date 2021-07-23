Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-07-21


YEREVAN, 23 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 July, USD exchange rate is down by 1.00 drams to 483.42 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.48 drams to 568.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.57 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.86 drams to 664.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 99.91 drams to 27967.61 drams. Silver price is down by 1.35 drams to 389.65 drams. Platinum price is up by 136.66 drams to 16754.61 drams.








