President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on National Day of Egypt

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the National Holiday, the Revolution Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press serviceof the President's Office.

President Sarkissian's message runs as follows,

''Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous development and expansion of multidimensional cooperation with Egypt. Our countries are the best examples of different civilizational, religious and cultural dialogue.

Common challenges make the need to work together to protect common interests in regional and global developments inevitable.

I am convinced that the Armenian-Egyptian relations based on mutual interests and friendly ties will deepen by joint efforts, and will include all spheres of mutual interest''.