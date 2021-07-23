4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have found and retrieved 4 more bodies of the servicemen killed during the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The bodies of the dead have been found during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli) on July 23, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said.

“They will be identified after forensic examination in Armenia”, the statement says.

So far, a total of 1615 bodies have been found in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan