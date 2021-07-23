Number of electric vehicle charging stations to increase in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Union of Armenians of Ukraine is going to expand the social programs aimed at opening electric vehicle charging stations, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

There are plans to open 15 electric vehicle charging stations in different towns of Armenia.

Program coordinator Roman Chobanyan stated that 10 such stations will open in Yerevan and the rest in other regions.

A social program aimed at opening electric vehicle charging stations is being carried out in Armenia by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine. The program turned into a reality in 2019 in Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan