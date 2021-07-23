Armenian President congratulates Italian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“I believe that your vision to the future and purposeful actions will guide Italy to the path of prosperity and progress with decisive steps.

Armenia attaches great importance to the partnership with Italy which is based on common civilizational values.

You have a significant personal contribution to the development and strengthening of the friendly relations between our countries and peoples. I am confident that the Armenian-Italian cooperation greatly contributes also to the centuries-old presence of Armenians in Italy”.

