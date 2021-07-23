Ambassador discusses US government’s efforts to help families displaced by NK conflict with Armenian minister of labor
15:51, 23 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with caretaker Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan discussing Armenia’s achievements in combating trafficking in persons, the US Embassy told Armenpress.
The Ambassador discussed the US government’s efforts to help families displaced by the conflict in and around Nagorno Karabakh as well as to help protect labor rights.
