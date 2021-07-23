Armenia’s caretaker minister of sport addresses message on launch of Olympic Games

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan has addressed a message on the occasion of the launch of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Dear athletes and representatives of the sports field,

I congratulate all of us on the launch of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games. We were preparing for this key sports event back in 2020, but the pandemic, together with other developments, prevented this event as well.

The pandemic and the war we faced in the past year direct us to unity and creation of new victories more than ever.

Dear athletes,

You are the strongest ones, you are the bearers of a victorious spirit. Let your performances be with the beauty typical to a sport type and with an internal freedom typical to athletes. Those are the paths to victory.

Some of our 17 athletes participate in the Olympics for the first time, and some of them are experienced. Let determination accompany you in both cases”, he said, wishing good luck to Armenia’s team. “Your victory is the victory of Armenia”, he stated.

