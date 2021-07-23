Armenia won’t take part in NATO's Agile Spirit 2021 multinational military exercises: expert explains reasons

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. One of the main reasons of Armenia’s non-participation to the NATO’s Agile Spirit 2021 multinational military exercises is the current situation caused by the 2020 Artsakh War, including the consequences of the war and the problems with the staff, Expert on Georgian studies Joni Melikyan told ARMENPRESS.

He stated that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces which participate in such drills need to be supplemented.

“Eventually, we have many losses and problems because of the war, and in my opinion, a lot is needed for domestic upgrading, solving some problems, making reforms and then to understand how and in what direction our army should continue its development”, the expert said, reminding that in the past as well Armenia has not participated in these drills for several times.

The second reason is connected with healthcare issues, in particular with the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the possible political reasons, the experts mention the fact that according to the scenario of these exercises Russia, which is Armenia’s strategic ally, is sometimes chosen as a conventional opponent, and in this respect it’s obvious why Armenia is showing neutrality.

“Compared to the Noble Partner, the Agile Spirit exercises prepare a bit different scenarios, the drills are more in offensive and concentrated direction, and it’s clear to everyone whom they consider as an opponent, therefore if there is a chance for participation within the Noble Partner, our side has always taken part because they are the military doctors and other units”, he said, adding that first of all the war and its consequences limit the opportunities of the Armenian side as there are serious problems which need to be solved. “The second one is the healthcare issue as today the situation in Georgia is quite complex, and in my opinion it wouldn’t be so right to attend the drills”, he said.

Asked whether Armenia’s non-participation could negatively affect its cooperation with NATO, the analyst said Armenia’s foreign policy can play a big role on this matter.

According to the expert, Azerbaijan’s participation to these drills has a clear political subtext. “Azerbaijanis are trying to show that some realities have changed for them in the region after the war, and that they are so “independent”, have an opportunity to run a balanced foreign policy so that even in such situations they can allow themselves to participate in this event, which in some sense could relate to the Russian-Azerbaijan relations, especially when the information about it was released after the meeting of Putin and Aliyev”.

Earlier this week Armenia’s defense ministry told Sputnik Armenia that Armenian troops will not depart for Georgia to take part in the Agile Spirit 2021 multinational exercises hosted by NATO.

The drills are attended by the troops of the NATO member and partner states. They will launch on July 26 and will end on August 6.

Interview by Aram Sargsyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan