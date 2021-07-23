UAVs come to help rescuers: Armenia develops new technology solutions

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The scientific-research laboratory of Armenia’s Crisis Management State Academy is developing technological solutions to use them in search operations, extinguish of fire and other rescue works, Rector of the Academy, Major-General of the rescue service Hamlet Matevosyan told Armenpress.

“Science and technology are developing, and the latest technologies are introduced in all areas, therefore, the emergency situations field is not an exception. For instance, today we see a lot of high-rise buildings in Yerevan, and conducting rescue works creates new difficulties. So we need new technologies for conducting rescue operations in such places. Those will be both the robots and the unmanned aerial vehicles”, he said.

The Rector of the Academy informed that the research-scientific group involves both the lecturers and students of the Academy.

“We are conducting quite serious experiments for already a year. The results of these experiments have already been introduced in the Rescue Service. For instance, this year we have developed UAVs for those who spend their holidays in Lake Sevan. These UAVs give lifeguards respective information about the swimmers. Moreover, we develop a technology of throwing lifesaver through UAV: UAV can find the person who drowns, reach him and throw the safety wheel, which will last just one or one and a half minute, it’s enough for saving person’s life. We use UAVs also in extinguishing forest fires, this process without UAVs moves on slowly. Our UAVs enable to forecast the fire spread directions, the speed, and to quickly detect the sources”, he said.

Hamlet Matevosyan stated that they have carried out awareness raising campaigns with UAVs in different provinces about the prevention of forest fires.

“You know that our citizens very often prepare barbeques in forests, and we inform them with the loudspeaker attached to the UAV how to deal with the fire, what to do to prevent fires”, he added.

