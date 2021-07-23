LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-07-21

LONDON, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.55% to $2462.50, copper price up by 1.14% to $9409.00, lead price up by 1.74% to $2367.50, nickel price up by 2.62% to $18867.00, tin price up by 0.82% to $33564.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $2940.00, molybdenum price down by 0.89% to $39507.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.