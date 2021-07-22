Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

13 Armenian POWs sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan under false charges

13 Armenian POWs sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan under false charges

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS.  The trial of 13 Armenian prisoners of war has ended in the administrative building of the Baku Court of Appeal. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Trend, the court sentenced them to 6 years of imprisonment under false charges in general regime colony, and after serving his sentence they will be expelled immediately.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration