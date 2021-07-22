13 Armenian POWs sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan under false charges
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The trial of 13 Armenian prisoners of war has ended in the administrative building of the Baku Court of Appeal. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Trend, the court sentenced them to 6 years of imprisonment under false charges in general regime colony, and after serving his sentence they will be expelled immediately.
