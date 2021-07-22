Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Armenia to send observation mission for Russia’s State Duma elections

Armenia to send observation mission for Russia’s State Duma elections

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia will send an observer mission to Russia to observe the State Duma elections. The Armenian mission will stay in Russia from August 16 to September 25, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan signed the relevant decision.

The observation mission will be headed by Karen Gasparyan, Deputy Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration