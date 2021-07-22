Armenia to send observation mission for Russia’s State Duma elections
19:34, 22 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will send an observer mission to Russia to observe the State Duma elections. The Armenian mission will stay in Russia from August 16 to September 25, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan signed the relevant decision.
The observation mission will be headed by Karen Gasparyan, Deputy Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version