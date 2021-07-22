Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the parties discussed in detail a wide range of regional issues of mutual interest. The sides referred to the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the trilateral declarations of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, in particular, the issue of the return of war prisoners - the reopening of regional roads.

The current and perspective issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and defense were also discussed.

In the context of the situation in the region, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the key role of Russia in maintaining peace and stability. The parties stressed the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.