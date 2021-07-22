Seyran Ohanyan elected head of ‘’Armenia’’ Alliance faction, Artsvik Minasyan – secretary of the faction

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The ‘’Armenia’’ ALliance held a sitting of the parliamentary faction on July 21, chaired by the leader of the bloc Robert Kocharyan, ARMENPRESS reports, the Facebook page of the bloc informed.

It is mentioned that issues related to the Alliance's activities in the parliament were discussed.

During the sitting, former Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan was elected head of the faction, Artsvik Minasyan was elected secretary of the faction.