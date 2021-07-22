Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-07-21

YEREVAN, 22 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 July, USD exchange rate down by 3.15 drams to 484.42 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.65 drams to 571.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 6.57 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.18 drams to 665.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 510.13 drams to 28067.52 drams. Silver price is down by 2.38 drams to 391 drams. Platinum price is down by 170.77 drams to 16617.95 drams.