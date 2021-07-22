Asian Stocks up - 22-07-21
TOKYO, 22 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 22 July:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 27548.00 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1904.41 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.34% to 3574.73 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.83% to 27723.84 points.
- 18:09 UCOM offers WI-FI AS A SERVICE to its business customers
- 17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-07-21
- 17:50 Asian Stocks up - 22-07-21
- 17:38 Advisor to Armenia’s PM dismissed
- 16:42 Armenia’s new Parliament to hold first session on August 2
- 15:39 ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity
- 15:39 Armenia’s caretaker minister of health visits Athens, Greece
- 13:57 International companies, including from Diaspora to be engaged in upcoming capital construction programs in Armenia
- 13:46 COVID-19 and recent war obstructed repatriation process – Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
- 12:51 Central Electoral Commission of Armenia to announce today the date of first session of new Parliament
- 12:26 Coronavirus cases’ growing trend in Armenia will continue in coming days: deputy minister urges to get vaccinated
- 12:15 Situation in Yeraskh section of Armenian-Azerbaijani border was normal last night, Ararat Governor says
- 11:51 ‘Azerbaijan’s provocative actions and maximalist aspirations create new threats’ – Pashinyan
- 11:46 ‘Civil Contract party ready for cooperation free from hate speech and insult’, Pashinyan says
- 11:36 Pashinyan congratulates “Armenia”, “I Have the Honor” alliances on election to Parliament
- 11:18 Armenia reports 225 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:41 Armenia consumes electricity exclusively of domestic production: no import is made at the moment
- 10:32 Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan
- 10:13 At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck
- 09:28 Armenia COVID-19: Electronic registration system to be introduced also in other mobile vaccination sites
- 09:02 European Stocks up - 21-07-21
- 09:01 US stocks up - 21-07-21
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-07-21
- 08:58 Oil Prices Up - 21-07-21
- 07.21-21:00 USA threatens Turkey with new sanctions in case of purchasing weapons from Russia
