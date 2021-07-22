Asian Stocks up - 22-07-21

TOKYO, 22 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 22 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 27548.00 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1904.41 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.34% to 3574.73 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.83% to 27723.84 points.