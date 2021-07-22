Advisor to Armenia’s PM dismissed
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Advisor to the prime minister of Armenia Levon Mazmanyan has been relieved from the position.
The decision has been signed by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Levon Mazmanyan has been serving as advisor to PM since June 2019.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
