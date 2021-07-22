Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Armenia’s new Parliament to hold first session on August 2

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the newly-elected Parliament of Armenia will be held on August 2, President of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said at the CEC extraordinary meeting.

The session will begin at 10:00.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








