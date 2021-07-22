COVID-19 and recent war obstructed repatriation process – Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan commented on the problem of repatriation after the Cabinet meeting today.
“Of course, after 2018 a lot of our compatriots have purchased real estate in Armenia, some people have also been repatriated. But both the COVID-19 and the recent war hindered the continuation of this process”, he told reporters.
Commenting on the statement of caretaker minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan according to which a lot of jobs are being created in Armenia and it is necessary to engage the Diaspora-Armenians, the High Commissioner said: “Providing with jobs is already not a call, if high growth in jobs is being registered, it’s already a process and at least a content part connected with repatriation exists”.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan