Coronavirus cases’ growing trend in Armenia will continue in coming days: deputy minister urges to get vaccinated

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The growing trend of new coronavirus cases in Armenia will continue in coming days, Deputy minister of healthcare Lena Nanushyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“If last week we were recording up to 200 cases, this week we have already surpassed 200. Yesterday we have reported 220 new cases, today this number is 225. According to our forecasts, the growth trend will continue in coming days. Currently, 3790 infected people receive treatment, 660 of whom in hospitals. 282 of them are in serious condition and 48 in critical condition”, the deputy minister said.

She urged the people to get vaccinated to prevent the new wave of the disease. “The virus in the region is in tense situation, and the death cases are less in those countries where a lot of vaccinations are carried out”, she noted.

The deputy minister informed that the number of daily vaccinations in Armenia against COVID-19 passes 5000.

In his turn caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said more than 200 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country over the past two days. He called on to separate the number of Armenians and foreigners who get vaccinated and highlighted the importance of raising the vaccination rates which, he said, would allow to live normally under coronavirus and would not lead to lockdown.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan