Pashinyan congratulates “Armenia”, “I Have the Honor” alliances on election to Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of today’s Cabinet meeting, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the recent decision of the Constitutional Court which kept unchanged the Central Electoral Commission’s decision over the results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan stated that the snap elections in Armenia were held in accordance with democracy standards, noting that their final results express the people’s will.

“Thus, the Parliament of 8th convocation will consist of 107 MPs – the Civil Contract party will have 71 seats, the Armenia alliance – 29 seats and “I Have the Honor” alliance – 7 seats”, he said.

Pashinyan congratulated all on the holding of free and competitive elections in crisis conditions.

“I congratulate the “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” alliances on election to the Parliament. I want to note that for the first time in the history of Armenia elections have become a way of overcoming the domestic political crisis, whereas in the past we were used to the practice of having political crises with the results of elections”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan