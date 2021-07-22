Armenia reports 225 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. 225 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 228,161, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5034 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 21.

91 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218,676.

The death toll has risen to 4575 (2 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3797.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan