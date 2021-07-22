Armenia consumes electricity exclusively of domestic production: no import is made at the moment

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Despite the unprecedented situation, in particular the suspension of the operation of the Nuclear Power Plant and the Hrazdan 5th energy block, the loss of NPPs in Artsakh and the high consumption of electricity conditioned by the weather, Armenia is fully ensuring its demand for electricity with domestic resources and continues exporting it to Iran. Armenia doesn’t import electricity from Georgia from July 11, but doesn’t rule out an import again if an affordable offer is made, Hakob Vardanyan, deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure told Armenpress.

“At the moment we do not import electricity from Georgia, we have imported it only for economic effect, in other words, at that moment Georgia offered it at a cheaper price than the price of Hrazdan thermal power plant was, therefore, preference was given to the import. We had to spend much more gas in the Hrazdan TPP in order to give a production, whereas we imported from Georgia at a cheaper price. From July 11 no import is made because there is no additional electricity in Georgia at this moment”, the deputy minister said.

He stated that Armenia and Georgia have always imported electricity from one another. “Electricity is expensive there in winter, only the thermal power plants are operating. If we offer cheaper electricity, we give and vice versa. Seasonal exchange or mutual purchases have always existed”, he said, adding that this year this import fact is more outlined as people had concerns with the suspension of the NPP for a long period of time.

Mr. Vardanyan notes that the electricity produced by the NPP is quite cheap, and if it would not have suspended, Georgia could not offer a competitive price against it. Armenia has started importing electricity from Georgia from May 5.

Thus, Armenia not only satisfies its domestic demand, but also continues the export to Iran.

“Due to the recent war we lost NPPs in Artsakh, the nuclear power plant has been suspended for a long time, the Hrazdan 5th energy bloc is suspended for technical problems. The situation is unprecedented. There hasn’t been any such situation from 1995 to this day, consumption is very high connected with hot weather as many air conditioners are operating. It is also a low water year. And we ensure it in this situation”, the deputy minister said, adding that at the moment Armenia’s problem is that it doesn’t have many resources.

As for the NPP, the deputy minister said works are going on in accordance with the schedule. The Armenian NPP has been suspended on May 15 for 141 days.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan