Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 July

Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan

Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Starting from July 22 irregular direct flights from the French city of Lyon to Armenia’s capital Yerevan will be operated once a week, the Embassy of France in Armenia reports.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration