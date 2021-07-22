Irregular direct flights to be operated from Lyon to Yerevan
YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Starting from July 22 irregular direct flights from the French city of Lyon to Armenia’s capital Yerevan will be operated once a week, the Embassy of France in Armenia reports.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
