Armenia COVID-19: On-site electronic registration system to be introduced also in other mobile vaccination sites

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has introduced on-site electronic registration system for COVID-19 vaccinations in mobile sites aimed at avoiding the mass gatherings of the people near these sites.

The system has three windows for the registration of the citizens: the one is for the citizens of Armenia, the next for those holding residence cards and the third one is for foreigners.

Coordinator of the electronic queue registration system Lusine Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS that this system gives priority to the citizens of Armenia, then to the other groups mentioned above.

“If we have a registered foreigner, but a citizen of Armenia approaches that time and is being registered, the system will give priority to the Armenian citizen. The system is completely operating at the mobile site located in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue from July 17. There hasn’t been any problem with it”, she said.

Before registering foreigners, the system checks the fact whether they are in Armenia for over 10 days or not, because according to the recent changes only those foreigners can be vaccinated in Armenia who are going to stay in the country for more than 10 days.

“The data on entry to Armenia are being checked. If we see that a person is in Armenia for 10 days and more, then we register him/her. If one day is lacking, we do not register. The system has “Vaccination” and “Consultation” sections. In means that people register also for consultation”, she added.

Lusine Hovhannisyan informed that authorities are also planning to launch this system in other mobile sites after seeing the efficiency of this system in Northern Avenue. No matter there will be a flow of foreigners or not, the specialists believe that the system is efficient and it would be right to share this practice also in other mobile sites.

Member of the coordinating group of the mobile vaccination site Hayk Militonyan also talked about the efficiency of this system, noting that the previous large gatherings of the people do not exist anymore and the queues are very coordinated.

“There is no panic anymore, everything is coordinated. A person, who wants to be vaccinated, approaches to the system, takes his/her coupon and waits for his turn. He is vaccinated as soon as his turn comes. This facilitates the whole vaccination process first of all for those getting vaccinated and the doctors”, he added.

According to the ministry of healthcare, 150-200 people get vaccinated daily in five mobile sites located in Yerevan. There are mobile vaccination sites also in Vanadzor, Kapan and Gyumri.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan