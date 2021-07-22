LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-07-21

LONDON, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.27% to $2449.00, copper price up by 0.63% to $9303.00, lead price up by 0.93% to $2327.00, nickel price down by 1.03% to $18386.00, tin price down by 1.08% to $33290.00, zinc price down by 0.41% to $2942.50, molybdenum price down by 0.82% to $39860.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.