USA threatens Turkey with new sanctions in case of purchasing weapons from Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States will impose additional unilateral sanctions on Turkey if it continues to acquire large military equipment and systems from Russia, ARMENPRESS reports Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland announced.

''We continue to oppose Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense systems. We have made it clear that new large-scale arms purchases from Russia will be followed by additional sanctions. Sales of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara by Washington and their joint production will remain suspended'', Nuland said.

Victoria Nuland announced that she and many members of the US administration did not understand why the NATO ally wanted to acquire Russian systems, jeopardizing everything, including the joint production of the new generation F-35 fighter jets.