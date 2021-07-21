Armenia expects reaction of partner states to Azerbaijan's violations of international law – MoD official

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, received on July 21 military attachés of foreign embassies accredited in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border resulted by the Azerbaijani provocations, particularly, in Yeraskh direction, was presented to the military attachés.

It was emphasized that the aggressive rhetoric of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership on the territorial aspirations towards the Republic of Armenia undermines the efforts for lasting peace in the region.

It was noted that the Armenian side, remaining committed to the peaceful settlement of the situation, nevertheless reserves the right to take all necessary measures to prevent and counteract such incidents.

It was also emphasized that Armenia expects a clear reaction from international partners to such violations of international law by Azerbaijan.