EAEU-Iran FTA talks kick off

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the respective delegations on the signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran has kicked off in Tehran. The agreement to be signed will replace the Interim Agreement signed in October 2019, ARMENPRESS was informed from te EAEU.

Andrey Slepnev, Minister of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said that based on the results of the meeting, agreements were reached to discuss new issues of cooperation related to the expansion of products that will fall under the provisions of the agreement, assistance to industrial cooperation, increase of the transparency of public procurement.

The first round of full-format negotiations on the agreement is scheduled for September this year.