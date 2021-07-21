Any of the vaccines is better than no vaccine – Noubar Afeyan calls for public responsibility

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. There are, of course, differences between the US-made Pfizer and Moderna, British AstreZeneca, Russian Sputnik-V and Chinese CoronaVac vaccines, but those differences should not become a reason for someone not to get vaccinated, ARMENPRESS reports Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said at a meeting at the Yerevan State Medical University, emphasizing that any of the vaccines is definitely better than not being vaccinated at all.

According to Afeyan, the issue is not if there are risks in case of being vaccinated, but what to expect if not being vaccinated.

‘’There is noting that you can put in your body, or breath or eat or inject that does not pose any danger’’, Afeyan said, adding that he does not blame those who are skeptical towards the vaccines, since a pandemic like coronavirus never happened in the past. At the same time, he called for public responsibility.

‘’One can endanger his own life. That’s his decision. But he will endanger the lives of others as well’’, Afeyan said.