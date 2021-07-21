Armenian acting FM, MEP Nathalie Loiseau reaffirm necessity of unconditional and immediate return of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received on July 21 received member of the European Parliament from France, Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Defense and Security at the Commission on Foreign Relations of the European Parliament, head of La République En Marche party delegation to the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the sides discussed the works in various directions for the continuous development of cooperation between Armenia and the EU.

The sides highlighted the high-level political dialogue of the recent period, in the sidelines of which President of the European Council Charles Michel and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi visited Yerevan this month. In this context, the interlocutors referred to the investment and economic programs implemented by the EU, which are in line with the priorities of the Government of the Republic of Armenia for economic development, democracy and good governance in Armenia.

The issue of regional security was discussed during the meeting, including the ways of overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression unleashed against Artsakh.

The need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages kept in Azerbaijan without preconditions was reaffirmed and in this context the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Grigoryan highlighted the resolution of the European Parliament adopted in that regard on May 20.

Armen Grigoryan presented to his interlocutor the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia, in particular, the incursion of Azerbaijani armed forces into Syunik and Gegharkunik regions, as well as the creation of a new hot spot in the direction of Yeraskh community.

Armen Grigoryan stressed that Armenia is ready to be involved in Nagorno Karabakh peace process based on the approaches proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which reaffirm the principles developed by the Co-Chairs, including the right to self-determination.