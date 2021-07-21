Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-07-21

YEREVAN, 21 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 July, USD exchange rate down by 3.58 drams to 487.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.49 drams to 574.02 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.37 drams to 664.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 81.14 drams to 28577.65 drams. Silver price down by 6.52 drams to 393.38 drams. Platinum price down by 328.55 drams to 16788.72 drams.