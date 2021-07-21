Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 July

Armenian deputy defense minister dismissed

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Suren Sahakyan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of defense of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








