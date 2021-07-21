Armenian deputy defense minister dismissed
YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Suren Sahakyan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of defense of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 15:40 Armenian deputy defense minister dismissed
- 15:04 “I Have the Honor” alliance to take its parliamentary seats
- 14:34 Over 160.3 million COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia so far
- 14:28 In 2020, the volume of EBRD transactions in Armenia was a record compared to all periods - more than 160 million euros
- 14:13 OIF Secretary General congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on election win
- 13:57 Russia to welcome EU’s mediation efforts in negotiations around Karabakh – Kremlin spox
- 13:29 Australian city of Brisbane to host 2032 summer Olympics
- 13:10 “Armenia” bloc member Armen Charchyan to take his parliamentary seat
- 13:00 Investments worth over 4 billion drams expected in Armenia’s Gyumri
- 12:50 “Armenia” bloc member Armen Charchyan to be released on bail
- 12:36 'Everything will be done to have strong army and protected borders', new first deputy defense minister says
- 11:43 Armenian Ombudsman presents Azerbaijani war crimes to MEP Nathalie Loiseau
- 11:41 COVID-19 cases worldwide up 12% in past week — WHO
- 11:12 Armenia reports 220 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:02 Military Insurance Fund allocates compensation for families of 153 another fallen servicemen
- 09:52 “Armenia” bloc member gives up parliamentary seat
- 09:36 Sen. Menendez expresses concern over Biden Administration's waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan
- 09:00 European Stocks up - 20-07-21
- 08:59 US stocks up - 20-07-21
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-21
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-07-21
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 20-07-21
- 07.20-22:01 One should not wait for savior - Ruben Vardanyan calls for shaping future together
- 07.20-20:48 We must pursue the path of finding compromises – Putin tells Aliyev
- 07.20-20:09 Situation created by Azerbaijani encroachments addressed during meeting of acting FM with Ambassadors
19:49, 07.14.2021
Viewed 1624 times Armenia will have a national "low cost" airline - agreement signed with Air Arabia
12:37, 07.16.2021
Viewed 1315 times Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions
13:36, 07.17.2021
Viewed 1311 times Azerbaijan refuses to provide Armenia with corridor for resuming Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan- Russia railway - Pashinyan
11:45, 07.14.2021
Viewed 1265 times Armenian serviceman killed from Azerbaijani shooting on border
09:41, 07.16.2021
Viewed 1220 times ‘We will stand until the end, but will never be part of Azerbaijan’ – Artsakh Foreign Minister